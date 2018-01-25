ASE Industrial Holding likely to list on TWSE in April, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) will be suspended for trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on April 17 to pave the way for the listing of ASE Industrial Holding, a new entity which will result from the planned merger between Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and SPIL, on April 30, according to a Taipei-based Central News Agency (CNA) report.

SPIL issued a statement to its shareholders on January 23 urging them to approve the merger plan as the company is scheduled to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on February 12 to discuss issues related to the establishment of the planned joint holding company and share swap pact.

According to the agreement, the planned ASE Industrial Holding will acquire all ASE shares by exchanging one ASE unit for 0.5 unit of the holding company, and all SPIL shares will be converted to cash at NT$51.20 (US$1.71) per unit.

In addition, on April 17 in the US, SPIL's ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) listed on Nasdaq will also stop trading and also be converted into cash equivalent to NT 51.20 per share.

The merger plan has received all the necessary regulatory approvals from related authorities, including those in the US, China and Taiwan. The long-stop date for share swaps is set on October 31, 2018.