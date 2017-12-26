India launches safeguards investigation into PV product imports

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

India has decided to launch a safeguards investigation into crystalline silicon solar cells and PV modules imported from 2014 to September 2017, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The probe by India's Directorate General of Safeguards is a response to a request from the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association.

Based on India's customs statistics, Taiwan's exports of PV products to India in 2016 totaled US$51.45 million, taking up 1.79% of India's total PV imports value, MOEA said, adding China, Malaysia and Japan were top-3 sources of India's PV imports.

India's Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties in July 2017 announced an antitrust investigation into solar cells and PV modules imported from Taiwan, China and Malaysia.

MOEA said its Bureau of Foreign Trade will soon discuss with Taiwan-based solar cell makers how to cope with the two India investigations.