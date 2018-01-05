Sigurd sees robust revenue growths in December, 4Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

IC testing firm Sigurd Microelectronics has announced consolidated revenues of NT$739 million (US$24.82 million) for December 2017, up 40.3% on year.

The company's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 soared 48.7% on year to NT$2.323 billion and revenues for all of 2017 inreaseed 17.9% to NT$6.832 billion.

The company attributed the increased revenues for the fourth quarter and whole year of 2017 to growing testing demand for a wide range of chip solutions from the network communication, automobile electronics, medical electronics and smartphone sectors.

Sigurd's integration with fellow company Winstek Semiconductor in September 2017 also helped expand Sigurd's business scale, according to company sources.

Also thanks to the acquisition of Winstek, Sigurd will be able to ramp up its 8- and 12-inch WLCSP (wafer-level chip scale package) packaging capacity in 2018, said the sources.

Sigurd is expected to post an EPS of NT$2 in 2017 and boost its EPS to over NT$3 in 2018, according to industry sources.