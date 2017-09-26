Sigurd to enter board of Winstek

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Winstek Semiconductor (formerly STATS ChipPAC Taiwan Semiconductor) is scheduled to hold a shareholders meeting on November 15 to re-elect its board of directors. Sigurd Microelectronics is expected to enter the board of Winstek and take over more than half of the board seats after the re-election.

Sigurd in July announced plans to acquire 100% of Singapore-based Bloomeria Limited, which holds a 51.88% stake in Winstek. Through its Bloomeria acquisition, Sigurd will take over Bloomeria's holdings in Winstek and become the largest shareholder of the wafer and IC testing services provider.

Sigurd disclosed previously the company will combine the technology expertise, product lines and customer portfolios of Sigurd and Winstek for a bigger presence in the global semiconductor testing and packaging sector. Sigurd expects to start recognizing sales generated by Winstek as early as the fourth quarter of 2017.

Sigurd posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.96 billion (US$131.1 million) for the first eight months of 2017, up 7.3% on year. Revenues for the second quarter came to NT$1.46 billion, rising 4.5% from a year earlier and 0.3% on quarter.

Market watchers expect Sigurd to generate revenues between NT$1.56 billion and NT$1.58 billion in the third quarter.