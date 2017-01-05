Sigurd 2016 revenues rise 14.7%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

IC testing companies Sigurd Microelectronics saw its 2016 revenues climb 14.7% on year to a record high of NT$5.8 billion (US$180 million).

Sigurd has posted December revenues of NT$527 million, up 3.9% sequentially and 24.3% from a year earlier. Revenues totaled NT$1.56 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, down 1.7% on quarter but up about 22% on year.

Sigurd had record-high consolidated revenues of NT$1.59 billion in the third quarter, buoyed by strong demand for smartphone solutions, audio chips and power management ICs. Meanwhile, robust demand for Sigurd's newly-added offering for wireless network chips also buoyed the company's sales performance during the quarter.

Sigurd disclosed net profits for the first three quarters of 2016 totaled NT$580 million, with EPS reaching NT$1.57.

Sigurd specializes in testing services for logic ICs and radio-frequency chips. The company has also stepped into the analog chip and power management IC fields after completing its acquisition of fellow testing company Test-Serv (TSI) earlier in 2016.

With its TSI takeover, Sigurd has reportedly cut into the supply chain of MediaTek's unit Richtek Technology which was formerly TSI's largest client.