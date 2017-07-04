Sigurd June revenues rise

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

IC testing company Sigurd Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues for June 2017 of NT$513 million (US$16.8 million), up 3.8% sequentially and 4.8% on year.

Sigurd's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$1.46 billion, rising 4.5% from a year earlier and 0.3% on quarter. The company generated revenues of NT$2.92 billion in the first half of 2017, up 10.5% on year.

A pick-up in orders for handset and communication chips, as well as brisk demand for automotive chips and image sensors, led to the revenue growth in the second quarter. Market watchers expect Sigurd to post another sequential growth in third-quarter revenues.

Sigurd saw its net profits fall 29.1% sequentially to NT$152 million in the first quarter of 2017, due mainly to foreign exchange transaction losses. Net profits for the quarter, however, represented a 26.9% on-year increase.

Sigurd's EPS for first-quarter 2017 arrived at NT$0.43 compared with NT$0.60 in the prior quarter and NT$0.34 a year earlier.