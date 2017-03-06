Testing company Sigurd February revenues surge 19%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 March 2017]

IC testing company Sigurd Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues for February 2017 of NT$458 million (US$14.8 million), up 18.6% on year but down 9.8% sequentially.

Sigurd's revenues totaled NT$965 million for the first two months of 2017, rising 24.5% from a year ago.

Sigurd's revenues for the first quarter of 2017 are set to outperform the year-ago levels, thanks to revenues generated from Test-Serv (TSI) it acquired in early 2016. With its TSI takeover, Sigurd has reportedly cut into the supply chain of MediaTek's unit Richtek Technology which was formerly TSI's largest client.

Sigurd, which specializes in testing services for logic ICs and radio-frequency chips, has stepped into the analog chip and power management IC fields after completing its acquisition of fellow testing company TSI in February 2016.

Sigurd saw its 2016 revenues climb 14.7% on year to a record high of NT$5.8 billion. Market watchers expect Sigurd to enjoy another 10% revenue growth in 2017.

Sigurd: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 458 (9.8%) 18.6% 966 24.5% Jan-17 508 (3.6%) 30.3% 508 30.3% Dec-16 527 3.9% 24.3% 5,796 14.7% Nov-16 507 (4.3%) 17.7% 5,270 13.8% Oct-16 529 (2.8%) 24% 4,763 13.4% Sep-16 544 1.6% 27.7% 4,234 12.2% Aug-16 536 5% 19.6% 3,690 10.2% Jul-16 510 4.1% 15.2% 3,154 8.8% Jun-16 490 5.2% 8.5% 2,644 7.6% May-16 466 4.6% 8% 2,154 7.4% Apr-16 445 (4.7%) 5.3% 1,688 7.3% Mar-16 467 21% 9.2% 1,243 8% Feb-16 386 (0.8%) 12.9% 776 7.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017