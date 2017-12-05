Backend IC service provider Sigurd sees bright prospect in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Taiwan-based IC packaging and testing house Sigurd Microelectronics is expected to enjoy strong revenue performance in 2018 due to more orders from Amazon for its smart speaker chips, while the company's fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues will also grow significantly on contributions from its subsidiaries, according to industry sources.

The company reported consolidated revenues of NT$829 million (US$27.63 million) for November, setting a new monthly high for the third consecutive month after surging 10% on month and 63.8% on year. Aggregate revenues for the first 11 months of the year soared 15.6% on year to NT$6.093 billion.

Sigurd's impressive revenue performance for November was partly contributed by its subsidiary Test-Serve, which fulfilled orders for power management ICs from Ricktek Technology, and partly by its newly acquired packaging and testing subsidiary Winstek, which started to contributed revenues and profits to Sigurd in October 2017, the sources said. These favorable factors are expected to help Sigurd end 2017 with robust revenue and profit records.

The sources said Sigurd is delivering regular shipments to Amazon, and is expected to receive more chip packaging and testing orders from the US tech giant in 2018 as it is expected to launch new devices in the coming year.

At the moment, Sigurd sees 40% of its revenues come from the smartphone chip segment, followed by over 10% each from the network communications and automotives segments.

Fully integrating resources of its subsidiaries Test-Serve and Winstek in 2018, the company will extend its IC packaging and testing services to such newly emerging fields including IoV (Internet of Vehicles), IoT ( Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence), VR (virtual reality), and autonomous vehicles. Sigurd's product lines will cover various types of chip packaging and testing, wafer bumping, wafer level chip scale packaging, according to company sources.

Siguard's major customer MediaTek will also complete a major strategic adjustment in 2018, and ensuing operation turnaround is expected to further bolster Sigurd business performance, the sources said.