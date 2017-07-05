Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 00:59 (GMT+8)
Sigurd to acquire half of Winstek via Bloomeria takeover
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

IC testing company Sigurd Microelectronics has announced plans to acquire 100% of Singapore-based Bloomeria Limited, which will allow the Taiwan-based company to also obtain a more than 50% stake in fellow IC testing company Winstek Semiconductor.

In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE), Sigurd disclosed it will launch a public tender offer to buy out Bloomeria for a total of about SGD73.75 million (US$53.3 million). Through the deal, Sigurd will also be able to obtain a 51.88% stake in Winstek.

Formerly STATS ChipPAC Taiwan Semiconductor (SCT), Winstek provides wafer and IC testing services including wafer sort and final test services. SCT changed its name to Winstek in October 2015.

Sigurd indicated through its Bloomeria acquisition, the company expects to become the largest shareholder of Winstek enabling it to combine the technology expertise, product lines and customer portfolios of Sigurd and Winstek for a bigger presence in the global semiconductor testing and packaging sector.

Bloomeria is part of the Temasek Group. Sigurd added Bloomeria only holds Winstek's shares and does not own any other assets or operate any other business.

Sigurd expects to start recognizing sales generated by Winstek as early as the fourth quarter of 2017.

Winstek was previously owned by STATS ChipPAC, which was acquired by a group of China-based investors led by Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET) in 2015.

