Global 3D sensing market to reach US$9-10 billion by 2020

Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Global market value for 3D sensing technology, which has caught attention since Apple unveiled iPhone X with face-recognition functionality in early November 2017, will increase to US$9-10 billion by 2020, Digitimes Research estimates.

The 3D sensing technology featured in Iphone X was developed by Israel-based PrimeSense, which was acquired by Apple in November 2013. PrimeSense-developed 3D sensing technology was also adopted by Microsoft for first-generation Kinect.

In addition to consumer electronics, 3D sensing can also be applied to industrial automation, aerospace, smart medical care and smart home-use devices. For example, robots equipped with 3D sensing systems are, like human vision, able to recognize sizes and shapes of objects, enhacing their flexibility in their operation.