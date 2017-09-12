NAND flash market to top US$65 billion in 2020, says report

Josephine Lien, Shenzhen; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

The NAND flash market is forecast to top US$65 billion in 2020, up from US$40 billion in 2017, according to data from a ChinaFlashMarket.com report.

The overall memory storage market will increase to US$120 billion in 2020, up from US$95 billion in 2017, the data showed. The NAND flash market revenues are expected to surpass the DRAM segment in 2020.

In 2017, SSDs will be the largest application for NAND flash memory accounting for 43% of the market revenues, followed by embedded storage products with 42%, the report indicated. Embedded storage products were the largest NAND flash application in 2016 with a 43% share.

Samsung will remain the largest NAND flash chipmaker in 2017 with a 37% market share, followed by Toshiba with a 21% share, Western Digital/SanDisk with 14%, Micron 13%, SK Hynix 12% and Intel 3%, according to the report.

In addition, the penetration of SSDs in PCs will continue rising till 2020. The ratio of SSDs used in PCs will exceed 50% for the first time in 2018, and climb further to 76% in 2020, the report said.

SSD shipments are forecast to reach 241 million units in 2020, up from 156 million in 2017, according to the report. The market for enterprise SSDs targeted mainly at cloud data centers will be regarded as a high-ASP and high-margin field, with unit shipments set to reach 22.3 million devices in 2020 from 18.4 million units in 2017, the report indicated.

The enterprise SSD market will be led by Intel, Samsung and Western Digital/SanDisk targeting orders from internet giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Baidu, Alibaba and Google, the report said.

CFMS (China Flash Market Summit) 2017 featured Samsung, Intel, Toshiba, Western Digital and others

Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, September 2017