Western Digital to acquire Tegile Systems

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

Western Digital has announced plans to acquire Tegile Systems, a provider of flash and persistent-memory storage solutions for enterprise data center applications. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close the week of September 4, 2017, upon satisfaction of certain closing conditions as set forth in the definitive agreement between the parties.

Tegile has been at the forefront of the flash storage revolution since 2012. With its IntelliFlash architecture, Tegile has pioneered a comprehensive storage platform that delivers storage at the speed of flash memory. Tegile will bring to Western Digital over 1,700 new customers and an innovative product portfolio, Western Digital indicated.

In today's enterprise and cloud-scale data centers, there is growing demand to deploy scalable storage architectures that deliver reliable persistence with high performance and optimal economics for an expanding range of big data and fast data applications. With Tegile's IntelliFlash products focused on fast data, and Western Digital's ActiveScale products focused on big data, Western Digital's data center systems (DCS) business unit will be well positioned to fully address the diverse set of needs that organizations have in order to harness the value of their data throughout its lifecycle.

"The Tegile acquisition will fit perfectly in Western Digital's long-term strategy to deliver high value solutions that address customers' rapidly evolving storage needs," said Mike Cordano, president and COO of Western Digital. "The addition of Tegile's technology and talented team will advance our goal of solving customers' most significant challenges in capturing, preserving, transforming and accessing data. We welcome the Tegile team to Western Digital and look forward to working together to enhance our leadership position in enterprise and cloud-based storage."

Western Digital believes that the acquisition is expected to accelerate its DCS business unit's revenue growth as Tegile's flash storage arrays complement the DCS products and can be marketed to Western Digital's global customer base.

In a separate statement, Western Digital announced it has completed the asset acquisition of Upthere, a cloud services company that is providing a new and better way to keep, find and share what's important and meaningful to consumers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Upthere provides an enhanced storage experience designed to be the single home for all of a user's photos, videos, documents and music. The Upthere app is platform agnostic and available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices, as well as macOS and Windows PCs. The addition of Upthere's technology and team to Western Digital's client solutions business unit will enhance the company's consumer products portfolio with new cloud-based offerings.

"Upthere is delivering on its mission to transform the personal storage market and we share their focus on providing consumers more rich and meaningful experiences with their data," said Jim Welsh, senior VP and GM of Client Solutions at Western Digital. "I'm pleased to have Upthere CEO Chris Bourdon join the team as a strategic leader. His extensive software expertise will help accelerate our user experience and cloud services imperatives across all aspects of the Client Solutions business."