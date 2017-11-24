China Big Fund planning second round of support for local IC sector

Jean Chu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 November 2017]

China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund (known as the Big Fund) has raised an estimated CNY150-200 billion (US$22.8-30.4 billion) which will be spent for the second phase of its capital support for the country's local IC companies, Taiwan-based TrendForce said in its recent report.

"The year 2014 is a turning point for China's semiconductor industry with the government's announcement of National IC Industry Development Outline in June and the 'Big Fund' in September," noted Jeter Teo, research director of TrendForce. "This is the first time for the state to set investment fund and adopt market-oriented approaches like mergers and acquisitions to enhance the manufacturing capacity and international competitiveness of China's semiconductor industry."

China's semiconductor industry has been thriving since 2015, and the local chipmakers are expected to generate a combined CNY620 billion in annual revenues in 2018, TrendForce indicated.

With the support of China's Big Fund, Tsinghua Unigroup acquired Spreadtrum and RDA to create a larger-scale China-based fabless firm capable of competing with the world's leading vendors. Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology managed to take over STATS ChipPAC of Singapore and became the world's third-largest IC assembly and test company. Meanwhile Tongfu Microelectronics with the government-led funds launched a joint venture between it and AMD's high-volume assembly, test and packaging facilities.

The first phase of the Big Fund had raised CNY138.72 billion spent on a total of 55 investment projects, TrendForce disclosed. Of the Big Fund's committed and actual investments, the IC manufacturing sector accounted for as high as 65%.

The second phase of the Big Fund will put its focus on three sectors - memory, SiC/GaN compound semiconductors, and IC design applied to IoT, 5G, AI and smart vehicles, TrendForce said. The IC design sector will also account for a larger 20-25% of the total subsidy fund in the second phase, and the target investment projects will be extended to include startups.