JD.com fully automates sorting at logistics center in eastern China

Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

JD.com, a leading China-based operator of B2C online shopping services, has completely automated the sorting process at its logistics center in Kunshan City, eastern China, according to China-based media reports.

In addition, warehousing and distribution related to sorting have been fully automated. JD.com uses an in-house-developed DCS (distributed control system) to manage automated sorting machines, AGVs (automated guided vehicles), as well as RFID data.

In particular, while parcels have to be manually fed onto automated sorting machines so that ID information on the top side of a parcel can be read by a scanner at other logistics centers, JD.com has adopted an automated process of feeding parcels which scans all six sides to ensure that ID information can be read. This automated process can increase feeding efficiency three-fold over manual feeding.

The automated sorting process at the logistics center can sort 9,000 parcels per hour, equivalent to labor savings of 180 workers sorting the same amount of parcels at logistics centers of the same size.

In the China market, providers of express delivery services delivered 17.32 billion parcels and packets in the first half of 2017, increasing 30.7% on year. To cope with growing demand for express delivery services, logistics robots see increased use to reach about five robots per 10,000 people over the next 5-10 years.

