Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:59 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
JD.com fully automates sorting at logistics center in eastern China
Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

JD.com, a leading China-based operator of B2C online shopping services, has completely automated the sorting process at its logistics center in Kunshan City, eastern China, according to China-based media reports.

In addition, warehousing and distribution related to sorting have been fully automated. JD.com uses an in-house-developed DCS (distributed control system) to manage automated sorting machines, AGVs (automated guided vehicles), as well as RFID data.

In particular, while parcels have to be manually fed onto automated sorting machines so that ID information on the top side of a parcel can be read by a scanner at other logistics centers, JD.com has adopted an automated process of feeding parcels which scans all six sides to ensure that ID information can be read. This automated process can increase feeding efficiency three-fold over manual feeding.

The automated sorting process at the logistics center can sort 9,000 parcels per hour, equivalent to labor savings of 180 workers sorting the same amount of parcels at logistics centers of the same size.

In the China market, providers of express delivery services delivered 17.32 billion parcels and packets in the first half of 2017, increasing 30.7% on year. To cope with growing demand for express delivery services, logistics robots see increased use to reach about five robots per 10,000 people over the next 5-10 years.

Automated sorting process at JD.com's logistics center

Automated sorting process at JD.com's logistics center in Kunshan City
Photo: Company

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: China China market

Realtime news

  • SAS turns profitability, Gigastorage remains in the red in 2Q17

    Green energy | 23min ago

  • Motherboard players see improved results in July

    IT + CE | 31min ago

  • Taiwan government to foster 30,000 startups in 3 years via direct investment

    IT + CE | 40min ago

  • Hiwin sees tight capacity as orders increase

    IT + CE | 45min ago

  • China market: BOE announces plans to build its 2nd 10.5G line

    Displays | 49min ago

  • Demand for upstream passive component materials rising

    Bits + chips | 51min ago

  • PWM IC firm GMT net profits fall 8.4% in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 53min ago

  • Amtran reports 3rd consecutive quarterly losses for 2Q17

    Displays | 55min ago

  • Lite-On Semi reports EPS of NT$0.84 for 1H17

    Bits + chips | 56min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link