JD.com nets CNY1 billion for 3Q17
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

China-based online shopping operator JD.com has reported net profit of CNY1.014 billion (US$152 million) for third-quarter 2017, compared to net loss of CNY921.59 million for third-quarter 2016.

For third-quarter 2017, JD.com recorded consolidated revenues of CNY83.746 billion, increasing 39.17% on year; gross margin of 15.50%, up 1.15pp; and net operating profit of CNY502.386 million, compared with net operating loss of CNY234.422 million for third-quarter 2016.

JD.com posted consolidated revenues of CNY252.166 billion, gross margin of 14.46%, net operating profit of CNY760.725 million and net profit of CNY756.976 million for January-September.

As of September 2017, JD.com operated 405 warehouses with total floor space of 9.0 million square meters in China and had 137,975 full-time employees.

JD.com forecast consolidated revenues of CNY107-110 billion for fourth-quarter 2017.

