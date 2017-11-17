Chimei Materials to build three 2,500mm polarizer lines in China in five years

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Taiwan-based Chimei Materials Technology plans to set up two more 2,500 mm polarizer production lines in China within five years after kicking off construction of the world's first such line in its Kunshan plant complex in Jiangsu province in early November, with the second one to be located in central China, according to company chairman Ho Chao-yang.

Now ranking as the world's No. 5 polarizer supplier with a 7% share, Chimei Materials is aggressively moving to boost its market share by constructing three 2,500mm polarizer production lines in technical cooperation with Japan's Nitto Denko, to better meet the growing market demand in China, Ho said.

Chimei will soon purchase equipment for the first 2,500mm polarizer production line, and the installation will kick off at the end of 2017, with volume production slated for the first or second quarter of 2018 so as to capture the business opportunities to be generated then by mass production of new 10.5G LCD panel plants in China.

Ho said 10.5 G panel plants are suitable for turning out 43-, 65- and 75-inch LCD TV panels, and these large-sized panels can be cut directly on 2,500mm polarizer production lines, adding that the firm's second such production line will be located near the 10.5 G plants of its customers in central China.

Ho disclosed that after the three 2,500mm polarizer lines become operational in five years, their combined annual production capacity will reach 90 million square meters. This, together with the annual capacity of 10 million square meters for its existing 1,490mm polarizer line in the firm's Kunshan plant, will add up to 100 million square meters, accounting for 20% of China market demand for 500 million square meters seen five years from now.

Chimei Materials chairman Ho Chao-yang

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, November 2017