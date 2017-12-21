Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
Chimei Materials to add investment in China subsidiary
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Polarizer maker Chimei Materials Technology has announced additional investment of US$73 million in its subsidiary in Kunshan, eastern China, which is planning to expand paid-in capital by US$146 million.

After the new capital investment, Chimei's holdings in the Kunshan subsidiary will remain below 50% as compared to its current holdings of 49%, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Company chairman Ho Chao-yang revealed in November that Chimei plans to set up three 2,500 mm polarizer production lines in China within five years. Construction of the first of these plants already kicked off on its Kunshan campus in early November.

Commercial production of the first 2,500 mm polarizer line is slated for the second quarter of 2019.

The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.08 billion (US$36.02 million) in November, up 33% on year. Accumulated 2017 revenues through November totaled NT$10.345 billion, increasing 10.2% from a year earlier.

