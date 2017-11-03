Taipei, Friday, November 3, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Chimei Materials remains in red in 3Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Polarizer supplier Chimei Materials Technology has posted net losses of NT$418 million (US$13.8 million), or NT$0.59 per share, for the third quarter of 2017, which marked the company's seventh consecutive quarter of losses.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net losses totaled NT$1.198 billion or NT$1.94 per share on revenues of NT$8.315 billion.

Chimei Materials has continued to book losses incurred from a polarizer joint venture established in Kunshan, China, of which Chimei holds a 49% stake, according to company chairman Ho Chao-yang.

The joint venture currently carries high depreciation fees and fixed expenditure since it just has one production line, Ho explained.

In order to improve its performance, Chimei is developing polarizers for TVs in addition to current mainstream products for notebooks and monitors, Ho said.

The company's polarizer products have been verified by Innolux's 8.6G line, enabling it to land related orders for 58-inch TVs, according to company sources.

Meanwhile, the 2,500mm polarizer line at the Kunshan plant is scheduled to kick off commercial production in the second quarter of 2019, which will become a new pillar for the growth in the future, said the sources.

Chimei Materials chairman Ho Chao-yang

Chimei Materials chairman Ho Chao-yang.
Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, November 2017

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link