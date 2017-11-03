Chimei Materials remains in red in 3Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Polarizer supplier Chimei Materials Technology has posted net losses of NT$418 million (US$13.8 million), or NT$0.59 per share, for the third quarter of 2017, which marked the company's seventh consecutive quarter of losses.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net losses totaled NT$1.198 billion or NT$1.94 per share on revenues of NT$8.315 billion.

Chimei Materials has continued to book losses incurred from a polarizer joint venture established in Kunshan, China, of which Chimei holds a 49% stake, according to company chairman Ho Chao-yang.

The joint venture currently carries high depreciation fees and fixed expenditure since it just has one production line, Ho explained.

In order to improve its performance, Chimei is developing polarizers for TVs in addition to current mainstream products for notebooks and monitors, Ho said.

The company's polarizer products have been verified by Innolux's 8.6G line, enabling it to land related orders for 58-inch TVs, according to company sources.

Meanwhile, the 2,500mm polarizer line at the Kunshan plant is scheduled to kick off commercial production in the second quarter of 2019, which will become a new pillar for the growth in the future, said the sources.

Chimei Materials chairman Ho Chao-yang.

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, November 2017