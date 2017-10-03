Taipei, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 14:50 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Chimei Materials to set up new polarizer line in China
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Polarizer supplier Chimei Materials Technology plans to set up a second production line at its plant in Kunshan, China in 2018 in order to cope with rising demand from flat panel makers in the country.

The first polarizer line at the Kunshan plant began small volume production in April 2017 and is now operating nearly at full capacity, according to company chairman Ho Chao-yang.

Chimei has managed to enter the supply chains of a number of China-based flat panel makers, including BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), HKC Optoelectronics Technology, CEC-Panda LCD Technology and Irico Group Electronics, and sales in the China market currently account for 20% of Chimei's total revenues.

In addition to the polarizer plant, Chimei has also set up a back-end processing (cutting and inspection) plant in Xianyang to offer prompt services to its clients in China, particularly CEC-Panda, which began equipment move-in for its 8.6G line in Xianyang in September.

Chimei expects the supply-and-demand situation for polarizers to become balance in 2018 when more advanced flat panel plants in China enter volume production, and its operating margins will be improved as prices of polarizers will stabilize.

Chimei has been operating in losses for six consecutive quarters through the second quarter of 2017, and its cumulative losses for the first half of 2017 reached NT$697 million (US$22.94 million) or NT$1.35 per share.

Chimei Materials chairman Ho Chao-yang

Chimei Materials chairman Ho Chao-yang.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link