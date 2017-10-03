Chimei Materials to set up new polarizer line in China

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Polarizer supplier Chimei Materials Technology plans to set up a second production line at its plant in Kunshan, China in 2018 in order to cope with rising demand from flat panel makers in the country.

The first polarizer line at the Kunshan plant began small volume production in April 2017 and is now operating nearly at full capacity, according to company chairman Ho Chao-yang.

Chimei has managed to enter the supply chains of a number of China-based flat panel makers, including BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), HKC Optoelectronics Technology, CEC-Panda LCD Technology and Irico Group Electronics, and sales in the China market currently account for 20% of Chimei's total revenues.

In addition to the polarizer plant, Chimei has also set up a back-end processing (cutting and inspection) plant in Xianyang to offer prompt services to its clients in China, particularly CEC-Panda, which began equipment move-in for its 8.6G line in Xianyang in September.

Chimei expects the supply-and-demand situation for polarizers to become balance in 2018 when more advanced flat panel plants in China enter volume production, and its operating margins will be improved as prices of polarizers will stabilize.

Chimei has been operating in losses for six consecutive quarters through the second quarter of 2017, and its cumulative losses for the first half of 2017 reached NT$697 million (US$22.94 million) or NT$1.35 per share.

Chimei Materials chairman Ho Chao-yang.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017