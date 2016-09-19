Chimei Materials to defer beginning of production at China factory, says paper

EDN, September 18; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Polarizer maker Chimei Materials Technology has seen delays in setting up a factory in Kunshan, eastern China, and will not install equipment until fourth-quarter 2016 and begin production in second-quarter 2017, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News (EDN).

The factory is primarily for supplying polarizers for China-based panel makers BOE Technology, Tianma Micro-electronics, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and Nanjing CEC Panda LCD Technology, EDN said.

Chimei Materials aims to increase the revenue proportion for these China-based makers from 15% currently to 20% at the end of 2016, EDN noted.