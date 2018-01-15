Nitto suspends polarizer production at Suzhou plant, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Nitto Denko, a major Japan-based supplier of flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) and polarizers, has decided to suspend the production of polarizers at its plant in Suzhou, China, a move which might benefit Taiwan-based polarizer suppliers, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Nitto's suspension of polarizer production at the Suzhou plant came as no surprise to the LCD panel industry after it entered into a technical partnership agreement with Hangzhou Jinjiang Group in late 2017 to provide technological support to the China-based company to manufacture large-scale polarizing films for use in LCD TVs.

Nitto has also reached a technical cooperation contract with Taiwan-based Chimei Materials. With the support from Nitto, Chimei is aggressively ramping up its production capacity by constructing three 2,500 mm polarizer production lines in China with the first of such lines to come online in the second quarter of 2019, said the report.

Nitto's decision indicated that it will move its focus to high-margin small- and medium-sized polarizers for handset and automobile applications, leaving Taiwan- and Korea-based suppliers to compete against each other in the TV-use polarizer market , particularly in China, noted the report.

Chimei Materials and fellow company BenQ Materials are expected to receive more windfall orders for polarizers from China as a result of Nitto's decision, the reporte added.