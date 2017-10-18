Digitimes Research: Nichia tops LED packagers in 1H17 revenues

Carlos Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Japan-based Nichia recorded the highest revenues among all main LED packaging service providers worldwide in first-half 2017, with sales reaching JPY132.79 billion (US$1.142 billion), up 4.9% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors ranked second with US$463.5 million, up 11.1% on year. Third-place Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor had US$442.1 million, up 12.1%, followed by Taiwan's Everlight Electronics with US$427.7 million, down 2.8%.

The other major players' revenues for the period were: China-based MLS, US$415.6 million, up 66.3%; Korea-based LG Innotek, US$291.0 million, down 4.1%; US-based Cree, 274.7 million, down 11.2%; China-based Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics, US$202.7 million, up 50.0%; Taiwan's Lextar Electronics, US$192.7 million, down 11.7%; and China's Hongli Zhihui, US$169.1 million, up 65.4%.

The China-based makers' significant revenue growths were driven by major production capacity expansions.