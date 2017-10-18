Taipei, Thursday, October 19, 2017 19:35 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Digitimes Research: Nichia tops LED packagers in 1H17 revenues
Carlos Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Japan-based Nichia recorded the highest revenues among all main LED packaging service providers worldwide in first-half 2017, with sales reaching JPY132.79 billion (US$1.142 billion), up 4.9% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors ranked second with US$463.5 million, up 11.1% on year. Third-place Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor had US$442.1 million, up 12.1%, followed by Taiwan's Everlight Electronics with US$427.7 million, down 2.8%.

The other major players' revenues for the period were: China-based MLS, US$415.6 million, up 66.3%; Korea-based LG Innotek, US$291.0 million, down 4.1%; US-based Cree, 274.7 million, down 11.2%; China-based Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics, US$202.7 million, up 50.0%; Taiwan's Lextar Electronics, US$192.7 million, down 11.7%; and China's Hongli Zhihui, US$169.1 million, up 65.4%.

The China-based makers' significant revenue growths were driven by major production capacity expansions.

Realtime news

  • Asustek, Gigabyte reorganization efforts to bear fruit in 1Q18

    IT + CE | 1h 52min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link