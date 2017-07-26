Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17, says IC Insights

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the semiconductor industry in the past two years slowed to a trickle in the first half of 2017, with the combined value of about a dozen transactions announced during the six-month period reaching just US$1.4 billion, according to IC Insights.

The combined value of acquisition agreements in the first half of 2016 and first-half 2015 totaled US$4.6 billion and US$72.6 billion, respectively, said IC Insights. In 2016, M&A got off to a slow start, compared to the record-breaking pace in the first half of 2015, but several large transactions announced in the third quarter pushed the 2016 total value in semiconductor acquisitions to nearly US$100 billion and within striking distance of the all-time high of US$107.3 billion set in 2015.

A few major semiconductor acquisitions were pending or rumored to be in the works during July 2017, but it is unlikely that a second-half surge in purchase agreements will bring the 2017 M&A total value anywhere close to those of 2016 and 2015, IC Insights indicated.

The big difference between semiconductor M&A activity in 2017 and the prior two years has been the lack of megadeals, IC Insights said. Thus far, only one transaction in 2017 has topped a half billion dollars, MaxLinear's US$687 million cash acquisition of analog and mixed-signal IC supplier Exar announced in March 2017 and completed in May.

There were seven announced acquisitions with values of more than US$1 billion in 2016 with three of which exceeding US$10 billion, and 10 in 2015 with four of which exceeding US$10 billion), IC Insights noted.

IC Insights' M&A list only covers semiconductor suppliers and excludes acquisitions of software and systems businesses by IC companies, e.g., Intel's planned US$15.3 billion purchase of Mobileye, an Israeli-based provider of digital imaging technology for autonomous vehicles, announced in March 2017.