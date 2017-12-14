Taipei, Thursday, December 14, 2017 18:20 (GMT+8)
NXP pushing partnerships with China developers
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 14 December 2017]

NXP Semiconductors has announced a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing and business unit of Alibaba Group. The two companies are working together to enable development of secure smart devices for edge computing applications and have plans to further develop solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

As part of the partnership, AliOS Things, the Alibaba IoT operating system has been integrated onto NXP applications processors, microcontroller chips, and Layerscape multicore processors. Both NXP's i.MX and Layerscape processors are currently the only embedded systems on the market using the Alibaba Cloud TEE OS platform. The new solution benefits various markets including automotive, smart retail and smart home. And it is currently being applied in applications such as automotive entertainment and infotainment systems, QR code payment scanning applications and smart home speakers.

With the partnership between NXP and Alibaba Cloud Link in the field of IoT security, NXP has become a council member of the ICA IoT Connectivity Alliance. In the future, the two companies plan to jointly develop solutions to support application development in different fields including smart manufacturing and smart city.

Prior to the partnership, NXP also formed collaboration with Baidu over the development of the China-based developer's Apollo autonomous driving platform.

The two will jointly develop driving assistance and autonomous driving technologies for the platform and establish solutions that integrated hardware with artificial intelligence (AI) system. NXP's work will focus mainly on supplying needed semiconductor products and solutions.

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
