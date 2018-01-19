Career to see rising FPCB orders from Apple in 2018

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

FPCB maker Career Technology is expected to see strong sales in 2018 thanks to increasing orders from Apple for new iPhone and Apple Watch devices, according to industry sources.

In addition to providing FPCB products for the manufacture of Apple Watch, Career also began to supply FPCBs to Apple for the production of antennas for iPhone devices in the third quarter of 2017, said the sources, who noted that Career was able to land the additional orders as the primary supplier Japan-based Murata was unable to deliver sufficient supplies in time.

Thanks to its steady supplies of FPCBs for iPhone antennas, Career has now seen the purchasing contracts for such products extend to 2018-2019, indicated the sources.

Career declined to comment on market reports.

Meanwhile, FPCB orders for the Apple Watch Series 3 are expected to increase significantly in 2018 due to brisk sales of the new-generation smartwatches, added the sources, noting that Career's previous shipments of FPCBs for the first- and second-generation Apple Watch devices were limited due to lower-than-expected sales of these two series.

To meet increasing demand from Apple, Career plans to issue 76.84 million new shares to raise new funds to ramp up its production capacity. The new shares will be available at NT$40 (US$1.36) per unit, and total funds raised from the capital expansion project will reach NT$3.074 billion.

Career posted consolidated revenues of NT$12.933 billion in 2017, decreasing 7.26% on year. The company also recorded net losses of NT$13.29 million or NT$0.04 per share in the first three quarters of 2017.

