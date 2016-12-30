Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 17:40 (GMT+8)
NCC releases draft Telecommunication Regulation Act, Digital Communications Act
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) on December 28 presented a draft Telecommunication Regulation Act and Digital Communications Act, a bid to facilitate digital convergence through legal reform in Taiwan.

To replace the existing Telecommunications Act, the draft Telecommunication Regulation Act loosens the framework of control by giving operational flexibility to telecom carriers to enable them to provide innovative services. For example, telecom carriers can operate registered IoT services without applying for a license. In order to maintain fair competition among carriers and a healthy telecom market, the draft law allows NCC to announce SMP (significant market power) telecom carriers, and control their pricing and operations. The draft law also specifies standards for NCC to examine investments, as well as business transfers and mergers.

The draft Digital Communications Act focuses on principles for international Internet governance. The draft law recommends that the government sets up a mechanism for public consultation and participation, draws up basic Internet regulations in connection with existing rules on privacy of personal information, secrecy of communications, personal information security and protection of intellectual properties. The draft law stresses self-discipline by providers and users of Internet services, and collaboration between the private sector and the public sector as well as minimal use of government regulation.

