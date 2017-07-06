Taiwan market: NCC to release more bandwidth for 4G communications

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will begin accepting bids from July 19 to September 1 for the release of 2100MHz and 1800MHz frequency band units for 4G operations.

A total of bandwidth of 30MHz in the 1800MHz frequency band will be released in three units, each 10 MHz and starting with a bidding price of NT$2.2 billion (US$72.03 million).

The 2100MHz frequency band will be divided into 12 units, each unit also 10MHz and a minimum bid price of NT$1.9 billion, NCC said.

NCC will announce qualified bidders on October 18, allowing them to participate in the first round of bidding in the latter half of the month.