Cable TV in Taiwan to be fully digitized at end of 2017, says NCC
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

96% of cable TV networks in Taiwan have been digitized and the remaining 4% is expected to be completed at the end of 2017, according to the National Communications Commission (NCC).

Cable TV MSOs (multi-system operators) will invest an estimated NT$50 billion (US$1.57 billion) to complete digitization, with nearly NT$10 billion to be invested in 2017, including procurement of about four million digital set-top boxes (STBs), NCC said.

MSO China Network Systems indicated that it needs to invest at least NT$2 billion to complete digitization in 2017. Taiwan Broadband Communications, another MSO, began to digitize its cable TV networks in 2008 and investment to reach 100% digitization in 2017 will include procurement of replacement STBs, the company noted.

