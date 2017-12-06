Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
18°C
India tablet market sees 46% sequential growth in 3Q17, says IDC
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

According to IDC, 1.1 million tablets were shipped in India in the third quarter f 2017 with a healthy 46% growth from the previous quarter and a marginal 3% growth from the same period last year.

The Gujarat government's NAMO Tablet Scheme for the college students was the key driver for the growth within education and government verticals which contributed to the overall commercial growth in the third quarter. The shipment in the commercial segment almost tripled from the same time last year and crossed the consumer shipments for the first time in India, said IDC.

After experiencing continuous decline from last three quarters, consumer shipments witnessed a sequential growth of 24% in the third quarter and the major contributor to this growth was ongoing lucrative online offers during the festive seasons.

Celso Gomes, associate market analyst, Client Devices, IDC India, said, "In the current market scenario where there is rise in demand for phablets, the replacement cycle for tablets have only lengthened. What helps tablet as a category to stay relevant is the subsidized or free tablet distribution schemes by state governments to promote use of connected devices across educational institutions. Also, key tablet vendors are aggressively pushing slates to microfinance, food services, and healthcare companies to digitalize their customer interaction points."

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: 2018 IDC India tablet

Realtime news

  • Macronix sales increase almost 50% on year in November

    Bits + chips | 34min ago

  • TV panel prices to stabilize in 1Q 18, says firm

    Displays | 38min ago

  • AUO November revenues down 9.4% on year

    Displays | 43min ago

  • AI, IoT to greatly benefit Taiwan ICT sector, says TCA chair

    IT + CE | 49min ago

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 introduces new architectures for AI, immersion

    Bits + chips | 56min ago

  • Taiwan NARLabs inks LOI with Microsoft on AI collaborations

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Taiwan market: Vivo launches V7, V7+

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link