Worldwide tablet shipments expected to remain weak in 2H17
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Worldwide slate-type tablet demand is expected to continue weakening in the second half of 2017 and impact related shipments, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Trying to minimize the impact, several vendors are planning to push high-end tablets with high-resolution displays and ultra-thin bezel designs in the second half. These tablets will have low power consumption and capability of always connected to the Internet. The vendors are hoping to maintain their competitiveness in the market by offering high-specifications products to the market.

The sources also cited IDC's figures and pointed out that in terms of manufacturing, Samsung Electronics was the largest slate tablet maker worldwide with a 19% market share in the first quarter of 2017, followed by Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) at 16%, Compal Electronics at 13% and Huawei at 6%.

As for the detachable tablet products, Foxconn had a shipment share of around 35% thanks to iPad orders, Pegatron Technology 25% because of Microsoft Surface series, Samsung Electronics 10% and Alco 4%, IDC's figures showed.

The numbers also showed that worldwide tablet shipments from makers were only 36 million units in the first quarter, down 30.8% sequentially and 12.4% on year.

Tablet sales have been weak for the past few years

Photo: Digitimes file photo

