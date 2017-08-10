Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:59 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Compal eyes 50% revenues from non-PC businesses by 2020
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Compal Electronics is planning to raise its non-PC businesses' revenue contribution to 50% by 2019 or 2020, up from second-quarter 2017's 31%, according to company president Ray Chen.

Chen pointed out that the revenue proportion for the non-PC businesses went up from 24% in the first quarter to above 30% in the second and the company expects the percentage to rise to 35% in 2018 and above 40% in 2019.

Although the revenue proportion of the PC business will decline, Chen said the company will try to prevent the actual revenues from falling. Some market watchers pointed out that Compal has turned conservative about the smartphone business recently because of LeEco's bad debts and therefore, the company's non-PC business focuses are likely to be tablets, Internet of Things (Iot) and wearable devices.

Compal originally expects its PC shipments to reach around 40 million units and smart handheld devices 36 million in 2017, but the goal for smart handheld devices has recently been reduced to 31 million units because of LeEco.

With iPads gaining momentum in shipments in the second quarter of 2017, Chen is optimistic about tablet demand in the second half of 2017, while wearable devices and smart speakers are also expected to drive growth for non-PC businesses. Compal expects its wearable product shipment ratio for the first and second halves of 2017 to reach 3:6.

Compal has also been aggressively expanding its server business, but so far the server business only accounts for a tiny portion of its revenues. However, Compal has been landing orders from major server players and will see surging growth in 2018-2019.

The Taiwan-based ODM expects its third-quarter PC shipments to enjoy a 5-10% sequential growth and smart handheld device shipments over 10%. In the fourth quarter, both notebook and smart handheld shipments will stay flat from the third quarter with revenue ratio for the first and second halves of 2017 reaching 45:55.

Compal shipped three million notebooks in July.

Compal

Compal is placing more emphasis on non-PC products.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • SAS turns profitability, Gigastorage remains in the red in 2Q17

    Green energy | 23min ago

  • Motherboard players see improved results in July

    IT + CE | 31min ago

  • Taiwan government to foster 30,000 startups in 3 years via direct investment

    IT + CE | 40min ago

  • Hiwin sees tight capacity as orders increase

    IT + CE | 45min ago

  • China market: BOE announces plans to build its 2nd 10.5G line

    Displays | 49min ago

  • Demand for upstream passive component materials rising

    Bits + chips | 51min ago

  • PWM IC firm GMT net profits fall 8.4% in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 53min ago

  • Amtran reports 3rd consecutive quarterly losses for 2Q17

    Displays | 55min ago

  • Lite-On Semi reports EPS of NT$0.84 for 1H17

    Bits + chips | 56min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link