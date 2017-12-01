RoyalTek eyes profitable operations in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

GPS navigation module maker RoyalTek may see difficulties to achieve profitable operations in 2017 due to shrinking market and its client base, but increasing car-electronic product orders from a client in Japan may help the company to swing back to profitability in 2018, according to company CFO David Huang.

RoyalTek's consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were NT$373 million (US$12.35 million) with gross profits of NT$69 million and a gross margin of 18.63%. However, the company had net losses of NT$12 million or NT$0.24 per share for the quarter.

For the first three quarters of 2017, the company had consolidated revenues of NT$893 million, down 11.93% on year, with net losses totaling NT$29 million or NT$0.59 per share.

Quanta Computer is a major shareholder of RoyalTek, owning a 38% stake in the GPS module maker.

Instead of supplying merely GPS modules, RoyalTek is now focusing on developing car electronics products such as infotainment systems, and orders from the Japan-based car vendor have been benefiting the company's operations since the third quarter of 2017, Huang said, adding that such orders are expected to further increase in 2018.

In addition to GPS products, RoyalTek is developing a new 360-degree panorama radar system, which is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2018 or early 2019, Huang added

RoyalTek expects to see improving performance in 2018

Photo: Company