General Energy Solutions wins Premios Atabey award in Dominican Republic

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

General Energy Solutions (GES), a PV power generation investor and EPC operator has won the Premios Atabey award for a PV power-generating station under construction in Monte Plata province, in the Dominican Republic. The award carries the highest honor for environment protection in the country, according to the company.

Premios Atabey is awarded by Atabey, a local non-government organization mainly sponsored by CDEEE (Dominican Corporation of State Electricity Companies), the country's Ministry of Energy and Mines, Spain-based bank Banco Popular and local insurance company Seguros Universal, GES said.

With total investment of US$110 million and total installation capacity of 69MWp, the PV power-generating station in Monte Plata is the largest not only in the country but also in the Caribbean region, GES noted. The station is being constructed in two phases, with 34MWp in the first phase completed in March 2016 and generating electricity for use by about 30,000 households, GES indicated. The second phase will be completed in early 2018, GES said. Upon completion of the second phase, the station will be able to generate 51 million kWh a year, equivalent to 70,000 tons in reduced carbon dioxide emissions, GES noted.

GES has completed PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 138MWp around the world and is setting up about 300MWp.