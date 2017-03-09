Nvidia announces Jetson TX2 for IoT applications

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Nvidia has unveiled the Jetson TX2, a credit card-sized platform that delivers AI computing for intelligent factory robots, commercial drones and smart cameras for AI cities.

The Jetson TX2 offers twice the performance of its predecessor, or it can run at more than twice the power efficiency, while drawing less than 7.5W of power. This allows Jetson TX2 to run larger, deeper neural networks on edge devices.

The Jetson TX2 joins the Jetson TX1 and TK1 products for embedded computing. Jetson is an open platform that is accessible to anyone developing advanced AI solutions from enterprise companies and startups to researchers and high school students.

Some key features of the Jetson TX2 include 256-core Nvidia Pascal architecture-based GPU; dual 64-bit Nvidia Denver 2, Quad ARM A57; 12 CSI lanes supporting up to six cameras; 8GB LPDDR4 58.3 GB/second memory and storage of 32GB eMMC.

The Nvidia Jetson TX2 Developer Kit, which includes the carrier board and Jetson TX2 module, can be pre-ordered today for US$599 in the US and Europe and will begin shipping March 14. It will be available in other regions in the coming weeks. The Jetson TX2 module will be available in the second quarter for US$399 (in quantities of 1,000 or more) from Nvidia and its distributors around the world. The price of the Jetson TX1 Developer Kit has been reduced to US$499.

Nvidia Jetson TX2 platform

Photo: Company