China August mobile communication users grows to 1.382 billion

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Mobile communication service subscribers in China increased 0.68% sequentially and 5.59% on year to 1.382 billion in August, 142.52 million (10.31%) of them being 3G users, 929.26 million (67.24%) 4G users and 1.218 billion (88.11%) mobile Internet-access users, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China's fixed-line telephone service subscribers reached 198.51 million in August, decreasing 0.46% sequentially and 8.54% on year.

In August, mobile communication subscribers sent 56.06 billion messages, or an average of 1.31 messages per phone number daily, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 2,165,358Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access users, August 2017 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (m) xDSL 13.65 (Y/Y -54.36%) FTTx 271.74 (Y/Y 34.89%) All mode in total 330.02 (Y/Y 15.38%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017