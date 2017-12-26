Mobile + telecom
China has 1.41 billion mobile communication users in November
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 26 December 2017

China had 1.41 billion subscribers to mobile communication services as of November 2017, increasing 0.48% sequentially and 6.86% on year, and 139.12 million (9.87%) of them were 3G users, 973.32 million (69.02%) 4G users and 1.252 billion (88.81%) mobile Internet-access users, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

In November China had 195.16 million subscribers to fixed telephone services, decreasing 0.52% sequentially and 7.22% on year.

During the month, mobile communication subscribers sent 60.05 billion messages, or an average of 1.42 messages per phone number per day; and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 2,984,204Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access users, November 2017

Internet-access mode

Number of subscribers (Y/Y)

xDSL

12.01m (-48.11%)

FTTx

289.39m (30.46%)

All mode in total

346.04m (16.57%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.