China has 1.41 billion mobile communication users in November

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China had 1.41 billion subscribers to mobile communication services as of November 2017, increasing 0.48% sequentially and 6.86% on year, and 139.12 million (9.87%) of them were 3G users, 973.32 million (69.02%) 4G users and 1.252 billion (88.81%) mobile Internet-access users, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

In November China had 195.16 million subscribers to fixed telephone services, decreasing 0.52% sequentially and 7.22% on year.

During the month, mobile communication subscribers sent 60.05 billion messages, or an average of 1.42 messages per phone number per day; and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 2,984,204Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access users, November 2017 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (Y/Y) xDSL 12.01m (-48.11%) FTTx 289.39m (30.46%) All mode in total 346.04m (16.57%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017