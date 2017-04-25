Taipei, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 14:41 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
China March mobile communication user base grows to 1.346 billion
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

There were 1.346 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of the end of March 2017, increasing 0.59% on month and 4.07% on year, and 161.03 million (11.96%) were 3G users, 836.22 million (62.15%) were 4G users and 1.138 billion (84.59%) were mobile Internet-access users, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 97.9% of the country's population (user density).

Also at the end of March there were 202.81 million subscribers of fixed-line telephone services in China, translating into user density of 14.8%.

In March, mobile communication subscribers sent 56.73 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.36 messages per phone number a day, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,425,128Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, March 2017

Internet-access mode

Number of subscribers (m)

xDSL

17.37 (Y/Y -60.94%)

FTTx (fiber to the home/office)

245.62 (Y/Y 44.87%)

All mode in total

311.09 (Y/Y 15.24%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Realtime news

  • Realtek sees profits down in 1Q17

    Bits + chips | 6min ago

  • GlobalWafers seeing robust semiconductor wafer demand

    Bits + chips | 15min ago

  • Corning reports core EPS of US$0.39 for 1Q17

    Displays | 19min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Biometric sensor shipments to see CAGR of over 30% from 2017-2020

    Bits + chips | 3h 1min ago

  • Taiwan market: Bank launches AI financial advisory services

    IT + CE | 3h 7min ago

  • GCL-Poly fails to team up with Motech, NSP

    Green energy | 3h 20min ago

  • Taiwan server makers see reshuffle of orders from Microsoft, Facebook, Google

    IT + CE | 3h 29min ago

  • PTI looks to sequential revenue growth through 4Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 32min ago

  • AMD unveils Radeon Pro Duo graphics card

    IT + CE | 3h 36min ago

  • 60.16 million LCD TV panel shipped globally in 1Q17, says WitsView

    Displays | Apr 25, 22:29

  • Micron, Microsoft announce collaboration

    Bits + chips | Apr 25, 22:17

  • Merry reports strong EPS for 1Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | Apr 25, 22:13

  • DJI showcasing drone accessories at NAB Show 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:31

  • Arima Optoelectronics to sell part of stake in Arima Lasers

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:21

  • Digitimes Research: Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba launch OLED TVs in Japan

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:18

  • China market: Flat panel makers slash prices to win orders

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:15

  • PTI eyeing to become largest backend house in Japan

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:14

  • Nexcom International suffers net loss per share of NT$0.31 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:13

  • Motech Industries application to issue new shares denied

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:13

  • 49.3 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 1Q17, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:11

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link