China March mobile communication user base grows to 1.346 billion

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

There were 1.346 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of the end of March 2017, increasing 0.59% on month and 4.07% on year, and 161.03 million (11.96%) were 3G users, 836.22 million (62.15%) were 4G users and 1.138 billion (84.59%) were mobile Internet-access users, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 97.9% of the country's population (user density).

Also at the end of March there were 202.81 million subscribers of fixed-line telephone services in China, translating into user density of 14.8%.

In March, mobile communication subscribers sent 56.73 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.36 messages per phone number a day, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,425,128Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, March 2017 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (m) xDSL 17.37 (Y/Y -60.94%) FTTx (fiber to the home/office) 245.62 (Y/Y 44.87%) All mode in total 311.09 (Y/Y 15.24%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017