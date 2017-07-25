China June mobile communication user base grows to 1.365 billion, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

There were 1.365 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of the end of June 2017, increasing 0.56% on month and 4.93% on year. 148.69 million (10.90%) were 3G users, 888.12 million (65.08%) 4G users, and 1.173billion (85.98%) mobile Internet-access users, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 97.8% of the country's population (user density).

Also at the end of June there were 200.10 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, translating into user density of 14.5%.

In June, mobile communication subscribers sent 54.69 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.34 messages per phone number a day, and mobile Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,815,203Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, June 2017 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (m) xDSL 15.25 (Y/Y −56.74%) FTTx (fiber to the home/office) 260.55 (Y/Y 37.55%) All mode in total 321.95 (Y/Y 15.82%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017