China July mobile communication user number reaches 1.373 billion, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 28 August 2017]

Mobile communication service subscribers reached 1.373 billion in China as of the end of July 2017, increasing 0.59% sequentially and 5.23% on year, and 144.87 million (10.55%) of them were 3G users, 910.5 million (66.33%) 4G users and 1.199 billion (87.36%) mobile Internet-access users, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 98.3% of the country's population.

As of the end of July China's fixed telephone services subscribers reached 199.43 million, with a penetration of 14.4%.

In July, mobile communication subscribers sent 54.44 billion messages, or an average of 1.28 messages per phone number daily, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,974,458Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access users, July 2017 Access mode Subscribers (million) xDSL 14.42 (Y/Y -55.09%) FTTx 266.40 (Y/Y 35.27%) Total 325.81 (Y/Y 15.45%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017