China October mobile user base grows to 1.403 billion, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 November 2017]

China logged 1.403 billion subscribers to mobile communication services as of October 2017, increasing 0.64% sequentially and 6.49% on year, with 139.63 million (9.95%) of them being 3G users, 961.86 million (68.54%) 4G users and 1.243 billion (88.60%) mobile Internet-access users, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

As of October 2017, there were 196.18 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, decreasing 0.62% sequentially and 7.95% on year.

In October, China's mobile communication subscribers sent 52.84 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.22 messages per phone number daily, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 2,791,556Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access users, October 2017 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (m) xDSL 12.74 (Y/Y -49.43%) FTTx 284.10 (Y/Y 31.55%) All mode in total 341.97 (Y/Y 16.21%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017