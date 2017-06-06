China April mobile communication user base grows to 1.349 billion, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

There were 1.349 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of the end of April 2017, increasing 0.29% on month and 4.22% on year, 156.09 million (11.57%) of which were 3G users, 849.38 million (62.94%) 4G users and 1.185 billion (87.79%) were accessed mobile Internet services, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 97.9% of the country's population (user density).

Also at the end of April there were 201.80 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, translating into user density of 14.7%.

In April, mobile communication subscribers sent 54.10 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.34 messages per phone number a day, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,537,223Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, April 2017 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (m) xDSL 16.67 (Y/Y -59.77%) FTTx 249.72 (Y/Y 42.12%) Aggregate 314.58 (Y/Y 15.72%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017