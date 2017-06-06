China April mobile communication user base grows to 1.349 billion, says MIIT

There were 1.349 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of the end of April 2017, increasing 0.29% on month and 4.22% on year, 156.09 million (11.57%) of which were 3G users, 849.38 million (62.94%) 4G users and 1.185 billion (87.79%) were accessed mobile Internet services, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 97.9% of the country's population (user density).
Also at the end of April there were 201.80 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, translating into user density of 14.7%.
In April, mobile communication subscribers sent 54.10 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.34 messages per phone number a day, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,537,223Tb.
MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, April 2017
Internet-access mode
Number of subscribers (m)
xDSL
16.67 (Y/Y -59.77%)
FTTx
249.72 (Y/Y 42.12%)
Aggregate
314.58 (Y/Y 15.72%)
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017