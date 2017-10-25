China September mobile communication user base grows to 1.395 billion

There were 1.395 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of September 2017, increasing 0.91% sequentially and 5.95% on year, with 141.73 million (10.16%) of them being 3G users, 946.76 million (67.89%) 4G users and 1.234billion (88.50%) mobile Internet-access users, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
As of September there were 197.4 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, decreasing 0.56% sequentially and 8.56% on year.
In September, mobile communication subscribers sent 57.32 billion messages, or an average of 1.38 messages per phone number daily, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in traffic of 2,403,062Tb.
MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access users, Sep 2017
Internet-access mode
Number of subscribers (m)
xDSL
13.22 (Y/Y -51.42%)
FTTx
278.78 (Y/Y 32.69%)
All mode
337.28 (Y/Y 15.64%)
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017