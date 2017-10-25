China September mobile communication user base grows to 1.395 billion

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

There were 1.395 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of September 2017, increasing 0.91% sequentially and 5.95% on year, with 141.73 million (10.16%) of them being 3G users, 946.76 million (67.89%) 4G users and 1.234billion (88.50%) mobile Internet-access users, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

As of September there were 197.4 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, decreasing 0.56% sequentially and 8.56% on year.

In September, mobile communication subscribers sent 57.32 billion messages, or an average of 1.38 messages per phone number daily, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in traffic of 2,403,062Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access users, Sep 2017 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (m) xDSL 13.22 (Y/Y -51.42%) FTTx 278.78 (Y/Y 32.69%) All mode 337.28 (Y/Y 15.64%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017