Taiwan fabless firms expect short lead-time orders to buoy 4Q17 revenues

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 4 August 2017]

Taiwan-based fabless IC firms expects to receive an influx of short lead-time orders from their China-based clients prior to the country's National Day holidays in October followed by Single's Day promotions in November, according to industry sources. The pull-in of orders, mainly for smartphones, is set to buoy chip suppliers' revenue performance in the fourth quarter.

Chip orders from China are picking up slowly, but the pace is expected to accelerate around the end of the third quarter, said the sources. Orders will also start pulling in from Europe and the US at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as the regions' year-end shopping season approaches.

Most Taiwan-based IC design houses have seen sales start picking up in July, and sales are expected to see substantial growth starting September, the sources indicated. First-tier Taiwan-based fabless firms including MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronic and Realtek Semiconductor all estimate high single-digit sequential growth in third-quarter 2017 revenues.

MediaTek said, at its recent investors meeting, that chip demand for smartphones has not seen a substantial rise on seasonal factors. The smartphone SoC specialist expects to post revenue growth of 2-10% sequentially in the third quarter.

Small-size display driver ICs will outperform Novatek's other product lines in revenue growth during the third quarter, said the company, adding that an anticipated pick-up in demand for large-size panel applications will buoy revenues in the fourth quarter.