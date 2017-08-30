Taiwan electronics makers urged to tap into Google driverless car supply chain

Bryan Chuang, Silicon Valley; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

With autonomous driving emerging as one of the hottest innovation R&D projects actively under way in the Silicon Valley, authorities there have relaxed regulations to facilitate the development of autonomous vehicles, prompting tech heavyweights including Google to join the bandwagon. In this regard, Taiwan makers of electronics parts and components should manage to tap into the supply chain of Google rather than Tesla, a Taiwan science official stationed in the US has suggested.

Tom Yeh, chief of the Science and Technology Division under Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco, made the suggestion when interviewed by Digitimes. He said that by hosting AI Grand Challenge competitions, Google has successfully sourced top-class AI (artificial intelligence) talent from winners of the competitions to join its R&D team for autonomous vehicles, adding that the reliability of Tesla's autonomous vehicles is much lower than that of Google's. Accordingly, Yeh suggested that Taiwan electronics companies should closely watch Google's progress in the development of self-driving cars and try to join its supply chain.

Yeh continued that the Silicon Valley regulators revised related rules in March 2017, redefining vehicles as carriers that can do without steering wheel, brake or accelerator pedal, in a bid to facilitate the development of driverless cars. Although almost no self-driving cars can be found undertaking test runs on the roads from Los Angeles to San Francisco, Yeh said, developers are rampantly proceeding with various tests of their driverless cars in their own auto plants. He stressed that when autonomous cars can be easily found running on roads, all the regulatory and patent issues as well as supply chain partnerships must have already been well settled, and therefore Taiwan electronics makers should make deployments as soon as possible.

Bursting of tech bubbles?

Some doubt that AI and autonomous cars could eventually deal a great blow to investors once their bubbles burst, like the Internet bubble bursting in 2000 and the financial tsunami in 2008. In response, Yeh said that if Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook were not investing in the development of driverless cars or AI applications, the Silicon Valley might not be leading the world to the next-generation industries. He added that even if the tech bubbles burts, tech giants in the US could quickly stand up again.

Digitimes also interviewed Stanley Yang, CEO of Taiwan tech startup NeuroSky, which is headquartered in Silicon Valley. He said all the major automakers in the US are actively locating supply chain partners for autonomous cars they are developing and testing.

As a supplier of brainwave biosensors, Yang said, his company has received requests from US and Korean automakers for supplying non-contact hidden sensors that can collect physical signals of passengers, so that their driverless cars can send passengers to a hospital in case the sensors signal that any passenger suffers heart attack or a major shock.

Tom Yeh, science and technology division chief at Taipei's representative office in San Francisco.

Photo: Bryan Chuang, Digitimes, August 2017