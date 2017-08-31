Complex traffic conditions pose challenge for self-driving cars in China

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

While the rapid development of autonomous vehicles is reshaping the traditional auto industry, complicated road and traffic conditions in China are casting a major challenge to the development of driverless cars in the country, according to global experts in the field of self-driving cars.

Speaking at a recent global automotive AI (artificial intelligence) conference held in Shanghai, Robert Bruckmeier, vice president of Connected and Automated Driving Lab of BMW China, said that the autonomous driving technology developed in Germany cannot be applied to China, where road infrastructures, traffic lights and traffic rules are different from those in Germany. In China, non-standardized pedicabs and animal-drawn vehicles can be often seen on roads, and some car drivers and bicycle riders also tend to change lanes recklessly or run a red light. All these conditions should be taken into consideration if autonomous cars are to be developed in or introduced into China, according to Bruckmeier.

Nevertheless, Stefan Greiner, director of Chassis Development of Audi China, said that China will be the first or among the first batch of countries in the world to materialize autonomous driving technology. He also opined that different autonomous driving solutions are required for different countries to meet different road and traffic conditions involved. He stressed that how to clearly determine the responsibility for traffic accidents involving autonomous vehicles is a highly important issue. Launching the world's first autonomous car with L3 automated driving system in July 2017, Audi maintains that makers of self-driving cars with L3 (conditionally) to L5 (fully) autonomous driving systems should be fully responsible for the driving safety of such cars, according to Greiner.

Father of self-driving car

Also speaking at the conference, Sebastian Thrun, who was termed "father of the self-driving car"after helping build Google's driverless car, said that the rapid development of AI, computer vision and high-definition maps has made autonomous driving a reality, adding that once driverless cars hit the market, traditional auto commercial mode will be disintegrated. Thrun also shared fundamental technical principles for self-driving, saying that sensing devices such as LiDar, millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic radars, and optical lenses are employed to help recognize and process environment data before making a decision on driving.

Fiax Mohamed, general manager of Intel's AI strategic planning department, said that an autonomous driving alliance jointly set up by Intel, BMW and Mobileye in July 2016, has newly incorporated new partners - Germany's Continental Group, and the UK's Delfi and FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automotive) - to jointly develop autonomous vehicles. The alliance is slated to debut its driverless cars with L5 fully self-driving systems in 2021 at the earliest, according to Mohamed. He stressed that Intel will focus on integrating its CPU, 5G mobile communication and cloud computing capabilities for application to the autonomous cars.