Taipei, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 23:44 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Digitimes Research: Development of small-size, low-cost LiDAR sensors leads to wider application
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

LiDAR sensors, whose use had been previously limited to surveillance in tunnels and at factories due to prohibitive pricing, will see growing adoption for self-driving, drone and home-use robotic applications, as vendors have been developing solid-state LiDAR sensors of smaller sizes at lower production cost.

LiDAR sensors may be inferior to millimeter-wave radars under adverse weather conditions, but are much superior in ranging and recognizing objects under normal weather conditions.

Due to reliance on mechanical swivels to change laser beam emitting angles for collecting 3D information on the shape of objects, LiDAR sensors were heavy and entailed high production cost in the past. Instead, solid-state LiDAR sensors can have varying laser beam emitting angles without using mechanical swivels.

While US-based Velodyne LiDAR has launched hybrid sold-state LiDAR sensor models with matched mechanical swivels, US-based Quanergy Systems has unveiled a complete solid-state LiDAR sensor, S3, and plans to begin production for sale at US$250 in 2017. In addition to Velodyne and Quanergy, other vendors have been developing inexpensive solid-state LiDAR sensor models, including Israel-based Innoviz Technologies, US-based TriLumina, Canada-based LeddarTech and Phantom Intelligence.

LiDAR technology can be used to enable robots to detect and range surrounding objects to avoid collision. US-based Neato Robotics and China-based Ecovacs Robotics have adopted LiDAR sensors for home-use cleaning robots.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • VMware Cloud on AWS now available

    Before Going to Press | 2h 8min ago

  • India market: China-based Topwise launches Comio-branded smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 12min ago

  • Ibase Gaming to debut on Taiwan OTC market in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: HTC rolls out entry-level smartphone model

    Before Going to Press | 2h 16min ago

  • Taiwan IC firms gearing up for robust RFIC demand

    Before Going to Press | 2h 22min ago

  • IC material supplier Wahlee obtains dry-film photoresist orders

    Before Going to Press | 2h 27min ago

  • Contract prices for mono-Si solar wafers to rise 2-3% in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 39min ago

  • GigaDevice draws investment from China-backed fund

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Samsung inks long-term supply contracts with wafer firms

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link