China PCB capacity expansion sharply benefits Taiwan equipment makers

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

Just one year after acquiring US-based flexible PCB maker Multi-Fineline Electronix (MFLX), China-based Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing is proceeding with a CNY3 billion (US$459.7 million) flexible PCB production capacity expansion project to fulfill increased orders, which in turn will benefit Taiwan semiconductor equipment makers such as Machvision and E&R Engineering, according to industry sources.

A leading player in China's precision metal industry with businesses comprising communications equipment, new energy, and precision machine tools, Dongshan Precision completed acquisition of MFLX in July 2016 for US$610 million, in a bid to upgrade its product portfolios and join the supply chains of first-tier international customers as Huawei, NEC and Hitachi. Initially, Taiwan PCB makers wondered whether the acquisition could help Dongshan Precision sharpen its flexible PCB R&D and order fulfilling capabilities due to major differences between both parties in corporate cultures and marketing strategies.

But Dongshan Precision reportedly has smoothly received orders from Apple for flexible PCBs needed for its new iPhone models and next-generation new iPhones, in addition to orders from China smartphone vendors such as Xiaomi and Oppo. To meet the sharply increased orders, the company is building a new plant in Yancheng, Suzhou Province, triggering a new wave of expansion by more than 20 China PCB makers.

Busy fulfilling orders from China PCB makers

This, in turn, has benefited leading Taiwan PCB equipment makers. For instance, Machvision has received orders from Dongshan Precision, Shennan Circuit, Fuchangfa Circuit Board and Founder Group for automatic optical inspection equipment such as PCB drilling and final inspection devices, according to the sources. As a result, Machvision has seen its aggregate revenues for the first eight months of 2017 shoot up 63% on year to NT$765 million (US$25.46 million), running close to total annual revenues of NT$810 million for 2016. In the first half of the year, the company scored NT$152 million in net profits, translating into net EPS of NT$3.56 for the period, more than double the corresponding figure of NT$1.58 a year earlier.

Though failing to turn into profitability in the first six months this year, Taiwan-based E&R Engineering, dedicated to designing and manufacturing machines and packaging materials for semiconductor, SMT, IC substrates and LED, is expected to see a gradual business turnaround in the fourth quarter in 2017 and a significant revenue growth in 2018. The sources said the firm's laser cutting systems will soon gain complete verification by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Apple, and will be available for shipment in the latter part of fourth-quarter 2017 or the first quarter of 2018. The firm's shipments of PCB inspecting equipment will contribute greatly to its profits in the coming year.

