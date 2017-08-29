Taipei, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 23:43 (GMT+8)
E&R Engineering shipping laser-cutting machines to Intel in small volume, sources say
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

Taiwan-based E&R Engineering has started shipping laser-cutting machines in small volume to Intel, according to market sources. The fab toolmaker is also about to obtain verification from TSMC and Apple for laser-cutting systems with shipments set to kick off between the fourth quarter of 2017 and first-quarter 2018, said the sources.

ShunSin Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) specializing in assembly and test of system-in-package (SiP) modules, has also placed laser-cutting equipment orders with E&R Engineering with shipments scheduled to kick off in the first quarter of 2018, the sources indicated. In addition, E&R Engineering has secured orders from memory backend specialist Powertech Technology (PTI), as well as orders for flexible PCB equipment from China, the sources said.

The pull-in of new orders will help E&R Engineering's operations break even or post slight profits in the second half of 2017, the sources noted. The company's profitability for 2018 is set to see further improvement with EPS returning to above NT$2 (US$0.07).

In response, E&R Engineering declined to comment on the report.

Founded in 1994 as a supplier of automation equipment for IC packaging, E&R Engineering has expanded its offerings for IC packaging, and to include equipment for the production of LEDs, FPCBs and touchscreen panels. The company currently has about 60% of its revenues generated from orders for SiP packaging.

E&R Engineering swung to losses of NT$2.36 per share in 2016, due to rising R&D expenses as well as its major IC clients' capex cuts. The company remained unprofitable in the first half of 2017 with EPS staying at negative NT$0.27.

Major rivals of E&R Engineering include Disco, ASM and EO Technics.

