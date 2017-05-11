Unity Opto suffers net loss per share of NT$0.44 for 1Q17

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

LED packaging service provider Unity Opto Technology has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$1.574 billion (US$51.8 million), gross margin of 20.96%, net operating loss of NT$35.4 million, net loss of NT$165.3 million and net loss per share of NT$0.44.

Unity Opto has also reported its April consolidated revenues reached NT$406 million, dipping 26.63% on month and 38.91% on year, and those of NT$1.985 billion for January-April fell 21.02% on year.