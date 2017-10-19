Samsung completes qualification of 8LPP process

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Samsung Electronics' 8nm FinFET process technology, the 8LPP (Low Power Plus), has been qualified and is ready for production, according to the company.

Samsung's new 8LPP process provides up to 10% lower power consumption with up to 10% area reduction from 10LPP through narrower metal pitch. 8LPP will provide differentiated benefits for applications including mobile, cryptocurrency and network/server, and is expected to be applied to many other high-performance applications, the company said.

Samsung regards the new 8LPP as the most advanced and competitive process node before EUV (extreme ultra violet) is employed at 7nm. The company expects its 8LPP process to rapidly ramp-up to the level of stable yield.

"With the qualification completed three months ahead of schedule, we have commenced 8LPP production," said Ryan Lee, VP of foundry marketing at Samsung Electronics, in a statement. "Samsung Foundry continues to expand its process portfolio in order to provide distinct competitive advantages and excellent manufacturability based on what our customers and the market require."

Also in the same statement, RK Chunduru, senior VP of Qualcomm indicated "8LPP will have a fast ramp since it uses proven 10nm process technology while providing better performance and scalability than current 10nm-based products."